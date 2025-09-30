SA Fuel Price Update: Petrol Up Slightly, Diesel and Paraffin to Drop

Motorists and households across South Africa will face a mixed bag at the pumps from tomorrow, following the latest fuel price adjustments announced by the Department of Mineral and Petroleum Resources (DMPR). While petrol users will see modest increases, diesel, paraffin, and LPG consumers can expect welcome price drops.

Price Adjustments Effective from Tomorrow

The DMPR confirmed the following fuel price changes:

Petrol 93 (ULP & LRP): ↑ 1 cent per litre

Petrol 95 (ULP & LRP): ↑ 8 cents per litre

Diesel (0.05% sulphur): ↓ 10 cents per litre

Diesel (0.005% sulphur): ↓ 8 cents per litre

Illuminating Paraffin (wholesale): ↓ 11 cents per litre

Single Maximum Retail Price of Illuminating Paraffin: ↓ 15 cents per litre

Maximum Retail Price of LP Gas: ↓ 17 cents per kg (↓ 19 cents in Western Cape)

These adjustments reflect a balance between global crude oil dynamics, geopolitical tensions, and the exchange rate performance of the Rand.

Global Oil Markets and Geopolitical Risks

According to the DMPR, the average Brent crude oil price increased slightly, from US$67.01 to US$67.16 during the review period. This rise was primarily linked to geopolitical risks associated with the ongoing Russia–Ukraine conflict and escalating tensions in the Middle East.

The department explained that these risks outweighed the OPEC+ decision to increase oil production in October, a move that could have boosted supply and helped ease prices. Instead, international petroleum prices tracked the upward movement of crude oil prices, adding to the pressure on fuel costs.

Exchange Rate Offers Relief

Despite global market pressures, the Rand’s relative strength provided a cushion against sharper increases. The Rand appreciated from an average of R17.73 to R17.49 per USD over the review period.

This appreciation helped reduce contributions to the Basic Fuel Price (BFP) as follows:

Petrol: ↓ 14.27 c/l

Diesel: ↓ 15.40 c/l

Illuminating Paraffin: ↓ 14.79 c/l

The DMPR noted that shipping costs for LPG components, propane and butane, also decreased, although their actual international prices remained unchanged.

Impact on Consumers

For ordinary South Africans, the small petrol price increase will be felt mostly by private vehicle owners and commuters using petrol-powered cars. However, the decrease in diesel prices is expected to provide relief to transport operators, farmers, and logistics companies, potentially easing inflationary pressure on goods transported by road.

Households dependent on illuminating paraffin and LP gas—particularly in rural and peri-urban areas—will benefit directly from the price cuts, improving affordability of cooking and heating fuels.

Looking Ahead

The DMPR highlighted the continued volatility in global energy markets, influenced by geopolitical instability, production decisions by major oil producers, and currency fluctuations. The department stressed that it will continue to monitor both international and domestic factors to ensure fuel pricing reflects market realities while minimizing shocks to consumers.

“While the geopolitical risks are pushing oil prices upward, the stronger Rand and lower shipping costs have provided some relief for South African consumers,” the department stated.