MoD Hosts Women’s Health Awareness Drive Under ‘Swasth Nari, Sashakt Parivar’

The Directorate General of Armed Forces Medical Services (DGAFMS), under the Ministry of Defence (MoD), organized a Women’s Health Awareness programme at South Block for women employees of the ministry. The initiative was held as part of the “Swasth Nari, Sashakt Parivar Abhiyan”, a nationwide campaign launched by Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi on September 17, 2025, to promote women’s health and empowerment as the foundation of family and national well-being.

Focus on Holistic Health

The programme featured specialized health talks delivered by leading experts in:

Gynaecology and Reproductive Health

Nutrition and Dietary Wellness

Mental Health and Stress Management

Sleep Wellness

Child Health and Preventive Care

The event concluded with a panel discussion on women and child health, offering participants the opportunity to engage directly with subject specialists and clarify concerns.

Leadership Voices on Women’s Health

In her keynote address, Surg Vice Admiral Arti Sarin, Director General Armed Forces Medical Services, underlined the central role of women’s health and empowerment in shaping families and communities. She noted that the campaign must remain a sustained effort to generate correct health advocacy, and emphasized the importance of fostering a healthy work–life balance to ensure long-term well-being.

“Women’s health is not just about individual wellness—it is about ensuring healthier families, stronger communities, and a more prosperous future,” she said.

Smt Dipti Mohil Chawla, Additional Secretary, MoD, echoed these sentiments, stating that women’s health is critical for both family welfare and nation-building. She highlighted that when women are supported with the right knowledge and resources, their empowerment directly contributes to the social and economic fabric of the country.

Participation and Impact

The event drew participation from over 100 women employees across various departments of the Ministry of Defence. Through interactive sessions, attendees gained awareness of practical approaches to maintaining physical, mental, and emotional health.

The programme carried forward the campaign’s motto: “Swasth Nari, Sashakt Parivar hai Vikas Ka Aadhar” (A healthy woman, an empowered family is the foundation of development).

National Campaign for Health and Empowerment

The Swasth Nari, Sashakt Parivar Abhiyan was launched earlier this month by Prime Minister Modi as a flagship national campaign to raise awareness, improve access to healthcare, and integrate women’s health into the broader development agenda. The initiative seeks to:

Encourage preventive healthcare practices among women,

Promote nutrition, reproductive, and mental health awareness ,

Strengthen institutional support for work-life balance ,

Build advocacy networks for women and child health issues.

The MoD’s programme at South Block represents a significant step in translating this national vision into action within government institutions, creating platforms where women employees can access knowledge, share experiences, and adopt healthier lifestyles.

Looking Ahead

The DGAFMS affirmed that similar awareness activities would be expanded and sustained in the coming months to ensure the message of “healthy women, strong families” reaches wider communities, aligning defence institutions with the broader national mission of Viksit Bharat 2047.