India Expands Clean Energy Reach as IGL Opens New Office, Gas Meter Facility

India’s petroleum and natural gas sector has undergone a remarkable transformation over the past 11 years, Union Minister of Petroleum and Natural Gas Shri Hardeep Singh Puri said, while inaugurating the new corporate office of Indraprastha Gas Limited (IGL) at the World Trade Centre, Nauroji Nagar, New Delhi.

The Minister also inaugurated a Smart Gas Meter Manufacturing facility, a joint venture between IGL and Genesis Gas Solutions, which will soon produce one million gas meters annually, including smart and prepaid meters. Production is scheduled to begin in October 2025, a move aimed at making India self-reliant in gas meter manufacturing while enabling IGL to deliver modern, efficient, and affordable services to its expanding customer base.

Expanding Energy Access Across India

Reflecting on the sector’s progress, Shri Puri noted that India has expanded LPG connections from 14 crore before 2014 to more than 33 crore today, ensuring universal access to clean cooking fuel. He highlighted that on the first day of Navratri this year, 25 lakh new LPG connections were distributed under the Pradhan Mantri Ujjwala Yojana (PMUY), raising the total coverage under the scheme to 10.60 crore households.

He emphasized that this expansion has not only transformed household energy access but also improved health outcomes, reduced indoor air pollution, and empowered women.

IGL’s Achievements in Clean Energy Distribution

Celebrating IGL’s journey since its incorporation in 1998, the Minister underlined the company’s role as a pioneer in city gas distribution (CGD). Today, IGL:

Operates 956 CNG stations (12% of India’s total),

Supplies CNG to 22 lakh vehicles daily ,

Provides PNG connections to 30.7 lakh households ,

Extends PNG supply to 5,300 industries and 7,100 commercial establishments ,

Sells 9.3 MMSCMD of natural gas daily ,

Expanded PNG connections to 250 villages in Delhi, benefiting over 1 lakh rural households.

“These are not just infrastructure numbers,” Puri remarked. “They represent improved air quality, reduced carbon emissions, and bridging the rural-urban divide.”

India’s Energy Infrastructure and Exploration Efforts

Puri noted that India’s natural gas pipeline network has grown from 14,000 km before 2014 to over 22,500 km today, expanding access to cleaner fuels across the country.

He also expressed optimism about recent exploration successes in the Andaman region, stating that India’s geological potential remains strong. He recalled that exploration between 2006 and 2016 stagnated due to over-reliance on global markets, but today’s new discoveries are restoring confidence in India’s domestic reserves.

India as a Global Refining Hub

India is currently the world’s fourth-largest refining hub, with plans to become the third-largest soon. Puri explained that as smaller standalone refineries abroad face viability challenges, India’s expanding refining capacity positions it as a future global centre for refining activity.

“This expansion strengthens India’s energy security, generates jobs, boosts MSMEs, and contributes to regional economic growth,” he said.

Technology and Innovation at IGL

IGL’s adoption of state-of-the-art technologies was highlighted as a key factor in its success. The company has deployed SAP-ERP, GIS, advanced analytics, business intelligence dashboards, integrated security, vehicle tracking systems, e-billing, prepaid and self-billing apps, chatbots, and automated meter reading.

“These innovations improve operational efficiency, strengthen safety, and deliver customer-centric services,” Puri said, adding that IGL has set benchmarks for the CGD sector nationwide.

Green Energy Transition and Future Outlook

Looking ahead, Puri emphasized India’s green energy diversification strategy, including:

Biogas and LNG projects ,

Hydrogen-enriched CNG ,

Electric vehicle (EV) charging and battery swapping infrastructure.

IGL has already installed EV charging points at 40 stations, with expansion underway. Puri noted that while CNG and EV adoption will grow, conventional fuels like petrol will still play a role, particularly in fast-growing economic hubs such as the National Capital Region.

A Legacy of Growth and Social Impact

Congratulating IGL on its new office and expansion initiatives, Shri Puri said: “IGL’s journey has been one of innovation, growth, and social impact. This new office is not just a workplace but a reaffirmation of its commitment to expanding reach, strengthening operations, and advancing India’s clean energy transition.”