High Court Upholds Maintenance Claim Against Minor Husband

The Allahabad High Court has ruled in favor of a maintenance claim against a minor husband, affirming that such applications are valid under sections 125 and 128 of the CrPC. This significant decision addresses a case involving child marriage, where the husband, initially a minor, was held accountable for maintenance obligations.

Justice Madan Pal Singh highlighted that there is no legal restriction against filing maintenance claims under these sections against minors, despite the husband's legal minority at the time of the application. The court noted that while the husband was initially unable to provide support as a minor, his responsibilities would begin upon attaining adulthood.

The maintenance, set at Rs 4,500 monthly, considers the husband's anticipated earnings, aligned with the Supreme Court's ruling in Rajnesh Vs Neha. The court's decision also addressed the wife's allegations of cruelty and dowry demands, reducing the monthly maintenance from initial sums awarded by the family court.

