Court Rules Against Trump Administration's Visa Policy on Pro-Palestinian Advocacy

A U.S. judge ruled the Trump administration violated free speech rights by revoking visas of foreign students advocating for pro-Palestinian causes. This policy was seen as unconstitutional, chilling free speech on campuses. The administration denied any ideological deportation policy, citing national security concerns.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 30-09-2025 22:26 IST | Created: 30-09-2025 22:26 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

A United States judge has deemed the Trump administration's visa revocation policy for foreign students and faculty, involved in pro-Palestinian advocacy, unconstitutional. This pivotal ruling highlights an infringement on First Amendment rights, where the administration's actions were found to silencing political speech on college campuses.

U.S. District Judge William Young, in Boston, ruled that the policies enacted under the Trump administration aimed at deterring pro-Palestinian advocacy are unlawful. The case gained momentum after authorities arrested non-citizen students like Mahmoud Khalil, under Trump's hardline immigration agenda, sparking widespread criticism.

The American Association of University Professors and other groups argued the measures were repressive, while the Trump administration maintained that these actions were necessary for national security. As of now, the court has yet to decide on what further remedies will be pursued to address the violation of free speech rights.

