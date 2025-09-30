Left Menu

Deadly Explosions Rock Khyber Pakhtunkhwa: Nine Dead in Bombings

Nine people died in two bomb-related incidents in Pakistan's Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province. Five villagers were killed by a roadside bomb, while four militants died when an IED exploded prematurely. Both incidents occurred in South Waziristan, highlighting ongoing security concerns in the region.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Peshawar | Updated: 30-09-2025 23:15 IST | Created: 30-09-2025 23:15 IST
  • Country:
  • Pakistan

On Tuesday, Pakistan's Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province was the scene of two fatal bomb-related incidents that claimed nine lives, including those of four militants. Local authorities reported that both tragic events unfolded in South Waziristan, a district bordering Afghanistan.

The first incident took place in Ashangi Lagad village, where five villagers met a grim fate upon encountering a bomb-like object on the road. The explosive detonated with lethal force, killing the villagers instantly and sparking widespread panic. Locals are now urging a more robust clearance of unexploded bombs to protect civilian life.

In a second, separate occurrence in Wacha Khawora, four militants perished while attempting to plant an improvised explosive device (IED). Among them was Yar Muhammad Muslim, a known local militant commander, along with Zameed Alam of the Ashangi tribe and two unidentified associates. The explosion is under investigation by security personnel and local officials.

(With inputs from agencies.)

