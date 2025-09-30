Deadly Explosions Rock Khyber Pakhtunkhwa: Nine Dead in Bombings

On Tuesday, Pakistan's Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province was the scene of two fatal bomb-related incidents that claimed nine lives, including those of four militants. Local authorities reported that both tragic events unfolded in South Waziristan, a district bordering Afghanistan.

The first incident took place in Ashangi Lagad village, where five villagers met a grim fate upon encountering a bomb-like object on the road. The explosive detonated with lethal force, killing the villagers instantly and sparking widespread panic. Locals are now urging a more robust clearance of unexploded bombs to protect civilian life.

In a second, separate occurrence in Wacha Khawora, four militants perished while attempting to plant an improvised explosive device (IED). Among them was Yar Muhammad Muslim, a known local militant commander, along with Zameed Alam of the Ashangi tribe and two unidentified associates. The explosion is under investigation by security personnel and local officials.

