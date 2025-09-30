Left Menu

Dallas Enters the Big League: TXSE Approved to Launch

The Texas Stock Exchange (TXSE) received approval from the SEC to launch a stock exchange in Dallas. Set to begin trading corporate stocks and ETFs in 2026, the exchange is supported by major firms like BlackRock and Charles Schwab, aiming to rival Nasdaq and NYSE.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 30-09-2025 23:19 IST | Created: 30-09-2025 23:19 IST
Dallas Enters the Big League: TXSE Approved to Launch
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

The Texas Stock Exchange (TXSE) announced on Tuesday that it received the green light from the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) to establish a new stock exchange in Dallas.

Slated to commence trading in 2026, the platform will offer corporate stocks and exchange-traded products. The TXSE has garnered support from major investment firms, including BlackRock, Charles Schwab, and Citadel Securities.

The new exchange seeks to rival established giants like Nasdaq and the New York Stock Exchange, signaling Dallas's significant entry into the financial trading arena.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Terror Strikes as Powerful Earthquake Shakes Central Philippines

Terror Strikes as Powerful Earthquake Shakes Central Philippines

 Philippines
2
Massive Drug Bust: Interstate Ganja Trafficking Racket Dismantled

Massive Drug Bust: Interstate Ganja Trafficking Racket Dismantled

 India
3
Tragic Downpour: Man Swept Away in Delhi Drain

Tragic Downpour: Man Swept Away in Delhi Drain

 India
4
India Triumphs Despite Sri Lanka's Spin Challenge in Women's World Cup Opener

India Triumphs Despite Sri Lanka's Spin Challenge in Women's World Cup Opene...

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Monetary Tightening's Stress Test: How Interest Rates Reshape Bank Resilience

The Credit Paradox: Why Bank Loans Spur Scale, But Not Innovation, in India

Beyond Aspiration: The IMF's Blueprint for Durable Fiscal Rules That Markets Trust

AI for Energy Security: Study Compares LSTM and FFNN in Solar Grid Anomaly Detection

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025