Dallas Enters the Big League: TXSE Approved to Launch

The Texas Stock Exchange (TXSE) announced on Tuesday that it received the green light from the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) to establish a new stock exchange in Dallas.

Slated to commence trading in 2026, the platform will offer corporate stocks and exchange-traded products. The TXSE has garnered support from major investment firms, including BlackRock, Charles Schwab, and Citadel Securities.

The new exchange seeks to rival established giants like Nasdaq and the New York Stock Exchange, signaling Dallas's significant entry into the financial trading arena.

(With inputs from agencies.)