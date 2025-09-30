Left Menu

Escalating Tensions: Houthis Target U.S. Oil Majors Amid Sanctions

Despite a previous truce, Yemen's Houthis plan to target U.S. oil companies like Exxon Mobil and Chevron. The Houthi-linked Humanitarian Operations Coordination Center has sanctioned U.S. firms, identifying them as hostile entities. Recent attacks align with Houthi solidarity with Palestinians against Israel.

In a significant escalation, Yemen's Houthi rebels have declared their intention to target U.S. oil companies such as Exxon Mobil and Chevron, despite a previously agreed truce with the U.S. administration. The announcement was made on Tuesday by the Iran-backed group.

The Sanaa-based Humanitarian Operations Coordination Center, closely linked to the Houthi military, has sanctioned 13 American companies, along with nine executives and two vessels. These entities will be treated as hostile, according to the center's recent online statement.

The move signals increased tensions as it follows a series of assaults by the Houthis on vessels they associate with Israel, amidst ongoing conflicts affecting the region. The companies and individuals targeted have not yet commented on the designations.

