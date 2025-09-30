Judge Rules Trump's Visa Revocations Violate Free Speech

A U.S. judge has ruled that the Trump administration's practice of revoking visas and deporting foreign students for pro-Palestinian advocacy is unconstitutional, violating the First Amendment's free speech protections. The decision came from U.S. District Judge William Young in Boston, siding with university faculty groups.

The judge criticized the departments of State and Homeland Security for misusing their authority, suggesting they sought to intimidate noncitizen pro-Palestinians into silence. Young's ruling targets an unlawful policy, leaving future remedies undecided. Faculty lawyers seek to prevent further threats and deportations.

The trial addressed Trump's hardline immigration measures, sparked by the arrest of Columbia graduate Mahmoud Khalil. Amid adverse court rulings, Trump's administration continues its deportations. Ongoing legal battles include appeals concerning individuals like Tufts student Rumeysa Ozturk, with the debate involving questions of authority and legality.