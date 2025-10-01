Left Menu

Tragedy Strikes: Hostile Sniper Attack on Dallas ICE Office

A Mexican immigrant has died following a sniper attack at a Dallas ICE office. Identified as Miguel Angel Garcia-Hernandez, he was the second casualty in the attack, which also claimed the life of a Salvadoran immigrant. Another victim remains hospitalized as investigations continue.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 01-10-2025 00:09 IST | Created: 01-10-2025 00:09 IST
A devastating sniper attack on a U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) field office in Dallas has claimed the life of a Mexican immigrant. Miguel Angel Garcia-Hernandez, a house painter who moved to the United States as a child, succumbed to his injuries, making him the second fatality of the attack.

The shooter, identified as Joshua Jahn, left behind notes describing his intention to harm ICE agents but not detainees. Despite this, innocent lives were lost, including Norlan Guzman-Fuentes, an immigrant from El Salvador, as investigations into the gruesome act continue.

Amidst this tragedy, Mexican President Claudia Sheinbaum has promised the victim's family financial and moral support, emphasizing solidarity in these dire times. As the investigation progresses, the case has amplified concerns about escalating political violence in the United States.

(With inputs from agencies.)

