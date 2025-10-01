U.S.-South Korea Visa Talks Foster Trade Growth

The United States and South Korea have taken significant steps to deepen their trade and investment ties. Central to these efforts is the facilitation of visa processes for qualified South Korean workers, a task the U.S. State Department is actively engaged in.

U.S. Deputy Secretary of State Christopher Landau underscored the importance of skilled foreign workers during a meeting in Washington. The agenda was clear: to enhance U.S. visa programs that cater to South Korean businesses. This initiative underscores ongoing efforts to fortify economic connections following last month's immigration raid at a Hyundai facility in Georgia.

The raid, which caught many by surprise, revealed gaps in current visa classifications that South Korean workers require for employment at U.S. investment sites. Both nations are now working collaboratively to address these issues, supporting South Korea's role as a key foreign investor in the United States.