Judge Disqualifies Nevada's Lead Prosecutor Sigal Chattah in Key Legal Move

In a significant judicial decision, a U.S. District Court Judge has disqualified Nevada's lead federal prosecutor, Sigal Chattah, from overseeing four criminal cases. This ruling marks another hurdle for former President Donald Trump's efforts in maintaining strategic appointments within the justice system.

Judge David Campbell determined that Chattah was not legitimately serving as acting U.S. Attorney, rendering her actions in these cases unlawful. Despite the controversy, the Justice Department has refrained from commenting on the matter.

Chattah's appointment was part of a broader pattern under the Trump administration, wherein key positions were filled via unconventional methods. This strategy also included appointments like Trump's former lawyer Alina Habba in New Jersey, which a federal judge later deemed unlawful.