US-South Korea Visa Agreement: New Channels for Business Workers

The United States has reached an agreement with South Korea to enhance visa processes, enabling South Korean workers to set up operations at U.S. investment sites. This development comes under existing temporary visas aimed at strengthening trade and investment partnerships, as confirmed by Seoul's foreign ministry.

While no new visa categories were introduced, the agreement paves the way for dedicated visa sections for South Korean businesses at the U.S. embassy in Seoul. U.S. immigration authorities will also collaborate closely with South Korean missions to streamline visa coordination. This follows significant concerns raised after a large-scale immigration raid on a Hyundai facility in Georgia.

Despite recognizing the importance of skilled South Korean workers, the U.S. acknowledged that creating or expanding visa categories presents legislative challenges. The working group, established in view of the recent immigration issues, will continue to explore solutions in further meetings, according to South Korea's foreign ministry.

