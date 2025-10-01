Honoring Assam's Brave Police: Commitment to Safety and Welfare
Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma commended state police for their dedication to public safety on Assam Police Day. Highlighting their round-the-clock service, Sarma emphasized recent initiatives for their welfare. The main ceremony is set at the 1st Assam Commando Battalion with Governor Acharya reviewing the parade.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Guwahati | Updated: 01-10-2025 10:19 IST | Created: 01-10-2025 10:19 IST
- Country:
- India
On Wednesday, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma praised the dedication and courage of the state police, acknowledging their relentless service in safeguarding the public.
In a social media post on Assam Police Day, Sarma lauded the officers' commitment, serving continuously to ensure public safety, and highlighted efforts to improve their living conditions.
A central event will take place at the 1st Assam Commando Battalion in Mandakata. Governor Laxman Prasad Acharya will be present to review the parade and salute the force on this significant occasion.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement