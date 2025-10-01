Honoring Assam's Brave Police: Commitment to Safety and Welfare

On Wednesday, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma praised the dedication and courage of the state police, acknowledging their relentless service in safeguarding the public.

In a social media post on Assam Police Day, Sarma lauded the officers' commitment, serving continuously to ensure public safety, and highlighted efforts to improve their living conditions.

A central event will take place at the 1st Assam Commando Battalion in Mandakata. Governor Laxman Prasad Acharya will be present to review the parade and salute the force on this significant occasion.

