Bravery Amid Tragedy: The Little Guardian of Deogarh's Forest

In a heart-wrenching tale of tragedy and bravery, a five-year-old boy courageously spent a night alone in a chilling Odisha forest, guarding his deceased father and unconscious mother.

The incident occurred in Deogarh district when the family reportedly ingested pesticide during a domestic quarrel. The child's parents, identified as Dushmant and Rinki Majhi, consumed the lethal substance after parking their motorcycle and venturing into the woods.

The young boy's vigilant overnight watch ended with him seeking assistance at dawn. Although both parents tragically passed away, the boy survived and was placed under his grandparents' care. Authorities are investigating the circumstances of this poignant case.

(With inputs from agencies.)