Technological Fire at Yaroslavl Oil Refinery
A fire erupted at an oil refinery in Russia's Yaroslavl region, with regional governor Mikhail Yevrayev confirming it was not caused by an enemy attack. Residents initially suspected a drone strike, but authorities clarified the blaze was of technological nature.
