Technological Fire at Yaroslavl Oil Refinery

A fire erupted at an oil refinery in Russia's Yaroslavl region, with regional governor Mikhail Yevrayev confirming it was not caused by an enemy attack. Residents initially suspected a drone strike, but authorities clarified the blaze was of technological nature.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 01-10-2025 10:30 IST | Created: 01-10-2025 10:30 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

A fire erupted at an oil refinery in Russia's Yaroslavl region, as confirmed by regional governor Mikhail Yevrayev on Wednesday.

Residents expressed concerns the blaze was from an enemy drone attack, according to Yevrayev on the Telegram app.

Authorities clarified the fire was technological and unrelated to external attacks.

