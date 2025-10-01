Left Menu

Mid-Air Scuffle: Amethi MLA vs Passenger on Delhi-Lucknow Flight

A mid-air altercation occurred on a Delhi-Lucknow flight when Amethi MLA Rakesh Pratap Singh confronted passenger Samad Ali for using foul language. Despite warnings, Ali continued, leading to intervention by the cabin crew. An FIR was filed against Ali as the police began an investigation.

Mid-Air Scuffle: Amethi MLA vs Passenger on Delhi-Lucknow Flight
A mid-air confrontation erupted on a Delhi-Lucknow flight when Rakesh Pratap Singh, the MLA of Amethi, confronted a passenger, Samad Ali, over the latter's use of derogatory language. The incident, which authorities reported on Wednesday, occurred on Air India flight AI-837.

According to Singh, Samad Ali was speaking loudly on his phone using offensive language, ignoring objections from fellow passengers. As the situation escalated, Singh intervened, resulting in a further conflict. Cabin crew members stepped in to separate the two as tempers flared.

Upon landing in Lucknow, Singh filed a formal complaint against Ali at Sarojininagar Police Station, leading to an FIR. The police have since launched an investigation into the altercation, and Ali, hailing from Rajjipur village in Fatehpur district, was detained for further questioning.

