Mid-Air Scuffle: Amethi MLA vs Passenger on Delhi-Lucknow Flight

A mid-air confrontation erupted on a Delhi-Lucknow flight when Rakesh Pratap Singh, the MLA of Amethi, confronted a passenger, Samad Ali, over the latter's use of derogatory language. The incident, which authorities reported on Wednesday, occurred on Air India flight AI-837.

According to Singh, Samad Ali was speaking loudly on his phone using offensive language, ignoring objections from fellow passengers. As the situation escalated, Singh intervened, resulting in a further conflict. Cabin crew members stepped in to separate the two as tempers flared.

Upon landing in Lucknow, Singh filed a formal complaint against Ali at Sarojininagar Police Station, leading to an FIR. The police have since launched an investigation into the altercation, and Ali, hailing from Rajjipur village in Fatehpur district, was detained for further questioning.