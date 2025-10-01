Left Menu

Sweida's Turning Tide: Druze Resistance and the Quest for Autonomy

The city of Sweida has become a focal point of resistance against the Syrian government. Attempts by Damascus to assert control have been met with sectarian violence, pushing the Druze minority towards calls for autonomy or secession. Local and international tensions have complicated prospects for stability and reconciliation.

The Syrian government's attempt to reassert control over Sweida has resulted in escalating sectarian violence, notably impacting the Druze minority. The government's efforts backfired as it faced increasing resistance and calls for autonomy or secession among the Druze community.

Druze leaders, spurred by events of violence, have established a self-governed military and administrative structure similar to those in Syria's northeast. This new political reality has shifted alliances and deepened existing rifts within Syria.

The upheaval has not gone unnoticed internationally, with Israel intervening militarily and proposing aid and a humanitarian corridor. The situation underscores the complexity of Syria's ongoing conflict and the challenging road ahead for stability and reconciliation.

