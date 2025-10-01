Left Menu

High Court Upholds Life Sentence in Pune Murder Case

The Bombay High Court upheld the conviction of Mohinder Madhuresh, a software engineer, for the 2008 murder of his former girlfriend, Khushbu Mishra, in Pune. The court described the crime as driven by hatred and jealousy, dismissing Madhuresh's appeal against his life sentence.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 01-10-2025 14:27 IST | Created: 01-10-2025 14:27 IST
High Court Upholds Life Sentence in Pune Murder Case
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Bombay High Court has affirmed the life sentence of Mohinder Madhuresh, a software engineer, following his conviction for the 2008 murder of his former girlfriend, Khushbu Mishra, in Pune. Justices Girish Kulkarni and Advait Sethna noted the brutal nature of the crime, attributing it to Madhuresh's extreme hatred, jealousy, and vengeance.

The judgment, released on September 26, came after Madhuresh's appeal was dismissed. He challenged a December 2016 sessions court decision that found him guilty of murder, sentencing him to life in prison. The court described the case as a harrowing example of human conduct overtaken by hostility and cruelty.

According to the prosecution, the crime occurred after the victim ended her relationship with Madhuresh, leading to harassment that escalated to murder. The court highlighted that their office had even reprimanded him following complaints from Mishra. The high court affirmed that a full chain of circumstances corroborated Madhuresh's guilt, linking his actions to jealousy and anger over the relationship's end.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Devastating Floods in Odesa: A Tragic Reality

Devastating Floods in Odesa: A Tragic Reality

 Global
2
Scandal in Blue: Police Officers Arrested for Heinous Crime

Scandal in Blue: Police Officers Arrested for Heinous Crime

 India
3
South Korea's Chip Giants Power OpenAI's AI Expansion

South Korea's Chip Giants Power OpenAI's AI Expansion

 Global
4
Clean Air, Healthier Lives: Tackling India’s PM2.5 Challenge

Clean Air, Healthier Lives: Tackling India’s PM2.5 Challenge

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI integration proves crucial for digital supply chain transformation

Fintech alleviates financing barriers and spurs innovation for green development

Explainable AI bridges accuracy and accountability in combating deepfakes

WHO develops facility-based monitoring system to tackle rising burden of NCDs

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025