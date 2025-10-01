High Court Upholds Life Sentence in Pune Murder Case

The Bombay High Court has affirmed the life sentence of Mohinder Madhuresh, a software engineer, following his conviction for the 2008 murder of his former girlfriend, Khushbu Mishra, in Pune. Justices Girish Kulkarni and Advait Sethna noted the brutal nature of the crime, attributing it to Madhuresh's extreme hatred, jealousy, and vengeance.

The judgment, released on September 26, came after Madhuresh's appeal was dismissed. He challenged a December 2016 sessions court decision that found him guilty of murder, sentencing him to life in prison. The court described the case as a harrowing example of human conduct overtaken by hostility and cruelty.

According to the prosecution, the crime occurred after the victim ended her relationship with Madhuresh, leading to harassment that escalated to murder. The court highlighted that their office had even reprimanded him following complaints from Mishra. The high court affirmed that a full chain of circumstances corroborated Madhuresh's guilt, linking his actions to jealousy and anger over the relationship's end.

(With inputs from agencies.)