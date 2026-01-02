Assam's New Year's Eve Safety Push Boosts Conviction Rates and Reduces Fatalities

Assam's rigorous implementation of traffic regulations on New Year's Eve has significantly impacted road safety, reducing fatalities to just one case on December 31, 2025, compared to 12 in 2021. Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma credited the state's mission to enhance road safety for these results.

Intensified police checks have been underway since 2022, with the aim of minimizing accidents during year-end celebrations. In 2025, Assam's state police managed to collect over Rs 50.21 crore in fines pertaining to traffic violations.

The improvement is not just in accident figures; conviction rates and case resolution have notably increased, with the filing of charge sheets rising to 68.34% in 2025 from 42.56% in 2024. The city of Guwahati saw a decrease in overall crime, enhancing safety and security in the region.

