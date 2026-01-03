Left Menu

Conviction in Bamboo Stick Murder Case at Delhi's ISBT

A Delhi court has convicted Shankar Lal for the 2017 murder of Balbir Singh at ISBT Anand Vihar. The court found that Lal used a bamboo stick during an altercation to inflict fatal injuries on Singh. Eyewitness testimony and forensic evidence supported the prosecution's case beyond a reasonable doubt.

Updated: 03-01-2026 15:07 IST | Created: 03-01-2026 15:07 IST
A man has been convicted of murder following a gruesome late-night incident at Delhi's Anand Vihar ISBT in 2017.

Shankar Lal was found guilty of killing Balbir Singh by striking him with a bamboo stick. The court relied on clear eyewitness accounts and forensic findings that confirmed the lethal impact of head injuries caused by the stick.

Lal's defense, claiming Singh's fatal injuries resulted from a fall due to intoxication, was rejected by the court. DNA evidence connected blood from the crime scene to both the weapon used and Lal's clothing, securing a murder conviction.

