Houthi Rebels' Assault on Dutch Vessel Escalates Naval Tensions

The Houthi rebels claimed responsibility for an attack on the Dutch cargo ship Minervagracht in the Gulf of Aden. This incident marks a severe escalation in their naval campaign amidst the Israel-Hamas war. The attack inflicted significant damage and forced the evacuation of the ship's crew.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Dubai | Updated: 01-10-2025 15:01 IST | Created: 01-10-2025 15:01 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
In a significant escalation of their naval campaign, Yemen's Houthi rebels have claimed responsibility for an attack that left a Dutch cargo vessel, the Minervagracht, ablaze in the Gulf of Aden. This marks their most serious assault in months amid the ongoing Israel-Hamas conflict.

The attack coincides with a new Israeli offensive targeting Gaza City and renewed UN sanctions on Iran. It injured two crew members and forced an evacuation from the ship, owned by Amsterdam's Spliethoff. Questions remain about the vessel's ties to Israel.

Spliethoff has expressed grave concern over the direct attack on innocent seafarers, while Operation Aspides confirmed the ship was adrift, further highlighting the Houthis' reach and military capability in the region.

(With inputs from agencies.)

