Kremlin's Denial Amidst Oil Tanker Probe

The Kremlin has denied any knowledge about the oil tanker Boracay, which France suspects is part of a clandestine fleet involved in the Russian oil trade. The French Navy is investigating the tanker, while Russia's Dmitry Peskov claims foreign provocations sometimes necessitate military intervention.

Updated: 01-10-2025 15:46 IST | Created: 01-10-2025 15:46 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Russia

The Kremlin has stated it lacks information regarding the oil tanker Boracay, which is under investigation by French authorities for possible involvement in the 'shadow fleet' of the Russian oil trade.

The French Navy announced on Tuesday they are examining the vessel for potential violations, highlighting rising tensions.

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov emphasized, however, that the Russian military occasionally had to intervene to maintain order due to provocative actions by foreign nations.

(With inputs from agencies.)

