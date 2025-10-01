Massive GST Fraud Shake-Up: Opposition Demands CBI Probe

In a significant accusation, V D Satheesan, the Leader of the Opposition in Kerala, today claimed that scammers conducted a 'GST fraud' worth Rs 1,100 crore in the financial year 2024-25. He expressed concern over the apparent inaction of the state government and called for a comprehensive CBI investigation.

During a press briefing, Satheesan highlighted that the fraudsters illegitimately registered GST accounts in the names of unsuspecting citizens and carried out transactions totaling Rs 1,110 crore. He emphasized the substantial loss of Rs 200 crore to the exchequer and criticized the state's superficial response of merely cancelling fraudulent registrations.

Satheesan further alleged systemic shortcomings within Kerala's GST administration, calling it 'deplorable'. He warned of ongoing risks due to unaddressed fraudulent registrations and stressed the necessity for 'foolproof' GST data management, alluding to inter-state consequences that necessitate a federal investigation by the CBI.

