Punjab Police Crackdown on Massive Tramadol Drug Supply Network

The Punjab Police have successfully disrupted a significant supply chain of psychotropic drugs in Amritsar with the seizure of over 100,000 Tramadol tablets.

The Director General of Police, Gaurav Yadav, announced the arrest of Jobanjit Singh, also known as Joban, who was apprehended with a Glock pistol and live cartridges.

Investigations are currently underway as officials seek to trace the source of the drugs and expose the entire network. The case has been registered under the NDPS Act, highlighting Tramadol as a restricted substance since 2018.

(With inputs from agencies.)