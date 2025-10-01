Historic Day: Maharashtra Welcomes Over 10,000 New Government Employees

On October 4, Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis is set to distribute appointment letters to 10,309 candidates, among whom 5,187 have been selected under the compassionate appointment policy, as announced by his office on Wednesday.

In a landmark event, these appointees will commence their government roles on the same day, marking a first in the state. The main distribution event, featuring Fadnavis with deputy Chief Ministers Eknath Shinde and Ajit Pawar, will be held in Mumbai. Guardian ministers will handle distributions across various districts.

The compassionate appointment policy assists families of deceased government employees. Many cases faced delays, but under Fadnavis's direction, a new policy expedited the process. Also, letters will be given to 5,122 candidates selected for positions via the Maharashtra Public Service Commission, highlighting significant administrative reforms.