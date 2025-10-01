Left Menu

Tragic Accident Sparks Highway Blockade in Ballia District

In Ballia, Uttar Pradesh, a tragic accident claimed the lives of two young individuals after their scooter collided with a dumper truck. Enraged villagers protested, blocking the highway, demanding justice. Authorities swiftly intervened, assuring legal proceedings and detaining the dumper driver.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Ballia | Updated: 01-10-2025 18:58 IST | Created: 01-10-2025 18:58 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
A tragic accident unfolded in Ballia district, Uttar Pradesh, where a 13-year-old boy and his 20-year-old cousin sister lost their lives in a collision with a dumper truck. The incident took place on Wednesday afternoon, leaving the community in shock and mourning.

The victims, Ritik Yadav and Nisha Yadav, residents of Bihar's Bhojpur, were returning from a Dussehra fair when the unfortunate event occurred. Ritik died instantly, while Nisha succumbed to her injuries at the district hospital. The tragedy led to heightened tensions and protests in the area.

In response to the accident, outraged villagers staged a blockade on National Highway-31, demanding immediate action against the truck driver. Local police and administrative officials, led by Circle Officer Mohammad Faheem Qureshi, intervened to calm the situation. Authorities have taken the dumper driver into custody, and legal proceedings are ongoing.

(With inputs from agencies.)

