Tragic Accident Sparks Highway Blockade in Ballia District

A tragic accident unfolded in Ballia district, Uttar Pradesh, where a 13-year-old boy and his 20-year-old cousin sister lost their lives in a collision with a dumper truck. The incident took place on Wednesday afternoon, leaving the community in shock and mourning.

The victims, Ritik Yadav and Nisha Yadav, residents of Bihar's Bhojpur, were returning from a Dussehra fair when the unfortunate event occurred. Ritik died instantly, while Nisha succumbed to her injuries at the district hospital. The tragedy led to heightened tensions and protests in the area.

In response to the accident, outraged villagers staged a blockade on National Highway-31, demanding immediate action against the truck driver. Local police and administrative officials, led by Circle Officer Mohammad Faheem Qureshi, intervened to calm the situation. Authorities have taken the dumper driver into custody, and legal proceedings are ongoing.

