Tragedy in Teperaha: Family and Teenagers Found Dead in Suspicious Fire

In Teperaha village, a tragic incident unfolded as a family of four and two teenagers were found dead after a fire engulfed their home. Mysteriously, two victims had apparent throat injuries, hinting at foul play. Authorities are probing the incident's cause amid local speculations of a dispute.

In a shocking incident in Teperaha village, police discovered the bodies of a family of four and two teenagers after a fire swept through their home early Wednesday morning. Two of the victims had apparent throat injuries, raising suspicions about the nature of their deaths.

The house, belonging to farmer Vijay Kumar Maurya, was quickly engulfed in flames, with villagers hearing cries from inside. Upon gaining access, authorities found the gruesome scene, including the charred remains of four cattle, adding to the tragedy.

Police uncovered open gas cylinders in the ruined house, suggesting a potential gas leak or intentional fire ignition. As investigations continue, early questions from locals hint at a possible work-related conflict involving the teenagers, who were reportedly employed by Maurya to plant garlic. Officials are diligently working to determine the exact circumstances behind this devastating incident.

