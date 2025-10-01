SA and Eswatini Strengthen Border Management Through Joint Action Plan

The Commissioner of the Border Management Authority (BMA), Dr Michael Masiapato, will co-chair the Eswatini–South Africa Steering Committee Meeting on Border Management, underscoring the growing importance of bilateral cooperation on cross-border trade and security. Dr Masiapato is set to lead a high-level South African delegation to the meeting, which takes place on Thursday.

Purpose of the Meeting

According to the BMA, the engagement forms part of ongoing bilateral initiatives aimed at strengthening collaboration and enhancing the management of the ports of entry shared by the two countries. The primary focus will be the implementation protocol of the Joint Action Plan, signed at the end of 2024.

This agreement commits all border management entities on both sides to develop short-, medium-, and long-term measures to improve the facilitation of goods, vehicles, and travellers, while simultaneously enhancing security at the border.

Joint Action Plan: Building Stronger Borders

The Joint Action Plan was signed by the BMA and the South African Revenue Service (SARS) alongside Eswatini, marking a significant step in addressing persistent challenges faced in the border environment. Through this agreement, the two countries are working towards a shared vision of modern, secure, and well-coordinated borders.

“The Bilateral Joint Action Plan further includes commitments to harmonise policy and procedures, strengthen joint planning, and optimise the deployment of resources to support efficient movements and trade facilitation,” the BMA explained in a statement.

Regional Cooperation Model

The Eswatini–South Africa initiative builds upon the momentum created by similar agreements in the region. In 2023, a Joint Action Plan was signed with Mozambique, which has already resulted in measurable improvements in trade facilitation and border coordination. Earlier this year, South Africa also concluded a similar pact with Lesotho, yielding further gains in border efficiency.

By following this model, the Eswatini plan is expected to enhance policy harmonisation, risk management, customs cooperation, and joint resource deployment.

High-Level Delegations

The South African delegation will be led by Dr Michael Masiapato as co-chair, while SARS will be represented by Beyers Theron, Director for Customs. Eswatini’s counterparts are expected to bring similar high-level representation, reflecting the importance attached to this partnership.

The BMA and SARS have jointly emphasised their commitment to deepening intergovernmental cooperation, improving the efficiency of border operations, and facilitating smoother cross-border trade.

Broader Implications

Border management remains a critical issue in southern Africa, where high volumes of trade, movement of people, and regional integration place increasing demands on border infrastructure. Effective management not only strengthens national and regional security, but also supports economic growth and trade competitiveness.

With the implementation of this latest bilateral action plan, South Africa and Eswatini are poised to achieve tangible progress in streamlining customs, improving traveller facilitation, and combating illicit activities at the border.

This week’s Steering Committee meeting is expected to serve as a launchpad for coordinated implementation, with clear timelines and measurable targets to ensure accountability.