Nagaland Crime Surge: An Unveiling Glimpse

Nagaland's crime rate has seen a 28% rise in cognizable crimes from 2021 to 2023, primarily under Special and Local Laws (SLL). While IPC crimes stayed steady, technology-linked and economic crimes rose, as revealed in the NCRB 2023 report. The state's crime rates remain below national averages.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kohima | Updated: 01-10-2025 19:31 IST | Created: 01-10-2025 19:31 IST
The National Crime Records Bureau (NCRB) has shed light on an escalating crime scenario in Nagaland, particularly under Special and Local Laws (SLL). From 2021 to 2023, cognizable crimes rose by 28%, with a striking 91% spike in SLL offences, the latest NCRB report reveals.

While the figures for crimes under Indian Penal Code (IPC) have remained stable, the overall crime rate per lakh population in Nagaland is well below the national average. Crimes against women and children are notably low, yet a concerning trend of technological and financial misdemeanours is emerging.

Economic offences and property crimes also saw an increase, illustrating a shift in crime patterns in the state. Despite the rise in numbers, Nagaland reports the lowest crime rate in the Northeast, highlighting a need for strategic measures to curb potential crime spikes driven by technology and financial manipulation.

