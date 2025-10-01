Left Menu

Godman's Fall: Chaitanyanand Saraswati's Scandal Unfolds

Chaitanyanand Saraswati, a self-proclaimed godman, was taken into police custody for sexually harassing 17 students. Accusations include 'lewd' chats and fabricating ties with influential figures. Seized items include pornographic material and fake photos. His ruse involved false job promises and expensive gifts to impress and manipulate women.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 01-10-2025 20:03 IST | Created: 01-10-2025 20:03 IST
The Delhi Police intensified their investigation into self-styled godman Chaitanyanand Saraswati, accused of sexually harassing 17 students, with a second visit to a private institute's campus. Officers seized pornographic material and have uncovered 'lewd' conversations on Saraswati's phone with several unidentified women, as disclosed by a senior officer.

A fresh search of the premises was conducted, revealing additional evidence including a sex toy and forged photographs with prominent figures like Prime Minister Narendra Modi and former U.S. President Barack Obama. The police aim to tie the findings to corroborations sought in various locations like Bageshwar and Almora, where Saraswati was in hiding.

Saraswati, apprehended in Agra, allegedly used his charisma and false promises of employment as tactics to exploit women. Reports detail how he attempted to create an aura of influence and luxury to manipulate and deceive, even invoking high-profile names to deter police investigations.

(With inputs from agencies.)

