Assam Police: Guardian of Growth and Security

During the 75th anniversary celebrations of the Assam Police, Governor Lakshman Prasad Acharya extolled the force for its unwavering courage, resolute approach, and focus on community-centric policing. He underscored the precision, discipline, and coordination as vital attributes contributing to the state's safety and prosperity.

The Governor emphasized the evolving nature of modern threats, advocating for increased vigilance, technological empowerment, and stronger community ties. Amidst celebrations, he honored the memory of officers who sacrificed their lives, acknowledging their families' vital role in the nation's security.

Furthermore, prominent leaders including Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, and DGP Harmeet Singh lauded the police personnel's dedication. They reiterated commitments towards welfare measures and promised to foster an environment conducive to continued excellence in public service.

