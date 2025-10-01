ATM Heist in Delhi's Shahbad Dairy: Robbers Use Gas Welding Machine
In outer North Delhi's Shahbad Dairy area, robbers used a gas welding machine to cut open an ATM kiosk and stole over Rs 1 lakh. The incident occurred early Wednesday on Main Bawana Road. Police have registered a case and are reviewing CCTV footage to identify the culprits.
In a daring heist early Wednesday, robbers in outer North Delhi's Shahbad Dairy area managed to cut open an ATM kiosk using a gas welding machine, making off with over Rs 1 lakh in cash.
The incident took place at approximately 4:25 am on Main Bawana Road in Prahladpur Bangar, law enforcement officials confirmed. The gas welding machine used by the perpetrators not only opened the ATM, but also caused a fire within the machine.
Authorities reported that the amount stolen from the machine totaled Rs 1,01,400. Deputy Commissioner of Police Hareshwar Swami stated that a case has been registered, and CCTV footage from nearby areas is currently under review to apprehend the robbers.
