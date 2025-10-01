Left Menu

ATM Heist in Delhi's Shahbad Dairy: Robbers Use Gas Welding Machine

In outer North Delhi's Shahbad Dairy area, robbers used a gas welding machine to cut open an ATM kiosk and stole over Rs 1 lakh. The incident occurred early Wednesday on Main Bawana Road. Police have registered a case and are reviewing CCTV footage to identify the culprits.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 01-10-2025 20:32 IST | Created: 01-10-2025 20:32 IST
ATM Heist in Delhi's Shahbad Dairy: Robbers Use Gas Welding Machine
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a daring heist early Wednesday, robbers in outer North Delhi's Shahbad Dairy area managed to cut open an ATM kiosk using a gas welding machine, making off with over Rs 1 lakh in cash.

The incident took place at approximately 4:25 am on Main Bawana Road in Prahladpur Bangar, law enforcement officials confirmed. The gas welding machine used by the perpetrators not only opened the ATM, but also caused a fire within the machine.

Authorities reported that the amount stolen from the machine totaled Rs 1,01,400. Deputy Commissioner of Police Hareshwar Swami stated that a case has been registered, and CCTV footage from nearby areas is currently under review to apprehend the robbers.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Empowering Tribal Communities: The Adi Sewa Parv Initiative

Empowering Tribal Communities: The Adi Sewa Parv Initiative

 India
2
Launch of Prime Minister's Awards Sparks Anticipation for Excellence in Governance 2025

Launch of Prime Minister's Awards Sparks Anticipation for Excellence in Gove...

 India
3
Northern Railway's Landmark Journey: Connecting Kashmir via Freight Rail

Northern Railway's Landmark Journey: Connecting Kashmir via Freight Rail

 India
4
German Police Foil Hamas Plot Against Jewish Targets

German Police Foil Hamas Plot Against Jewish Targets

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI integration proves crucial for digital supply chain transformation

Fintech alleviates financing barriers and spurs innovation for green development

Explainable AI bridges accuracy and accountability in combating deepfakes

WHO develops facility-based monitoring system to tackle rising burden of NCDs

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025