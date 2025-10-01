ATM Heist in Delhi's Shahbad Dairy: Robbers Use Gas Welding Machine

In a daring heist early Wednesday, robbers in outer North Delhi's Shahbad Dairy area managed to cut open an ATM kiosk using a gas welding machine, making off with over Rs 1 lakh in cash.

The incident took place at approximately 4:25 am on Main Bawana Road in Prahladpur Bangar, law enforcement officials confirmed. The gas welding machine used by the perpetrators not only opened the ATM, but also caused a fire within the machine.

Authorities reported that the amount stolen from the machine totaled Rs 1,01,400. Deputy Commissioner of Police Hareshwar Swami stated that a case has been registered, and CCTV footage from nearby areas is currently under review to apprehend the robbers.

(With inputs from agencies.)