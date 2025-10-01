Forestry and Fisheries Drive Jobs, Growth and Transformation in SA

South Africa’s forestry and fisheries sectors are emerging as powerful engines of economic growth, with far-reaching impacts on rural and coastal development. This was the message delivered by Minister of Forestry, Fisheries and the Environment, Dr Dion George, on Wednesday, as he highlighted the sectors’ role in creating jobs, supporting families, and driving transformation in communities that have long been sidelined in the country’s growth story.

Rural and Coastal Economies at the Forefront

“Forestry and fisheries are not small, side industries. They are pillars of our economy, supporting families, creating work, and driving transformation in places often left out of the growth story,” George said.

Recent economic data confirm the upward trajectory: the agriculture, forestry and fishing sector recorded strong growth in late 2024 and early 2025, contributing significantly to the national Gross Domestic Product (GDP) at a time when other sectors were under strain.

The Minister stressed that the success of these industries demonstrates that green, resource-based economies can deliver prosperity while safeguarding natural assets for future generations.

Forestry: Unlocking Jobs and Local Ownership

Central to forestry’s expansion is the Commercial Forestry Master Plan, adopted in 2019. The plan provides a blueprint for inclusive growth, sustainability, and transformation within the timber value chain.

Under this framework, State-owned plantations are being transferred to community ownership, opening doors for rural residents to participate in timber production and downstream processing. This shift is creating local employment opportunities, stimulating small businesses in sawmilling and furniture manufacturing, and advancing transformation in areas where economic prospects have historically been limited.

“By planting trees, empowering cooperatives, and revitalising industries, we are showing that rural economies are not waiting at the margins. They are leading South Africa’s growth story,” George said.

Fisheries: Empowering Small-Scale Fishers

On the fisheries front, the Department of Forestry, Fisheries and the Environment (DFFE) has formally recognised about 10 000 small-scale fishers, who are now organised into 171 cooperatives across four provinces.

Through co-management arrangements, abalone ranching projects, and mentorship programmes, these cooperatives are gaining access to vital marine resources, enabling them to diversify incomes, strengthen resilience, and improve food security.

George emphasized that the recognition of small-scale fishers is more than symbolic; it is a structural intervention that empowers coastal communities to secure livelihoods, preserve traditions, and participate meaningfully in the ocean economy.

Revitalising Harbours Through “Fishing for Freedom”

The Fishing for Freedom campaign is also transforming South Africa’s harbours into vibrant economic hubs. Once neglected, these coastal facilities are being revitalised to support a range of industries, including:

Fish processing and value addition

Boat repair and maintenance services

Tourism, hospitality, and recreational activities

By breathing new life into harbour towns, the campaign is creating ripple effects across local economies, turning ports into anchors of growth and social development.

“Every cooperative supported, and every harbour revitalised is proof that environmental stewardship is not in conflict with jobs. It is the foundation of jobs,” George said.

A Green Path to Inclusive Growth

The Minister reiterated that the continued growth of forestry and fisheries reflects a strategic shift towards green industries as pathways to inclusive prosperity. By linking environmental stewardship with job creation, the government aims to build sustainable livelihoods while addressing unemployment, inequality, and poverty.

“These sectors show that when we invest in green industries, we are not only protecting our environment, but we are also empowering communities and creating lasting economic opportunities,” George added.

Looking Ahead

As the forestry and fisheries master plans continue to unfold, their impact is expected to deepen across rural and coastal South Africa. Both sectors are now positioned as drivers of economic recovery, models of transformation, and proof that sustainability and growth can go hand in hand.