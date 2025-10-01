Western Cape Summit Targets Climate Resilience and Disaster Preparedness

The Western Cape Provincial Government has convened a landmark two-day Disaster Resilience Summit aimed at strengthening the province’s capacity to mitigate the impacts of climate-related disasters and systemic risks. The gathering, hosted at the Marriott Hotel Crystal Towers in Century City, brings together leaders from government, academia, municipalities, civil society, and the private sector to craft locally relevant solutions for building safer, more resilient communities.

Shifting from Reaction to Proactive Risk Reduction

Opening the summit on Tuesday in partnership with Santam, the Western Cape MEC for Local Government, Environmental Affairs and Development Planning, Anton Bredell, underscored the urgency of adopting a proactive approach to disaster management.

“We must shift decisively from reactive disaster management to proactive risk reduction. That is our task, and that is our responsibility. Resilience planning allows us to anticipate risks rather than merely respond to them after the fact,” Bredell said.

The MEC stressed that effective resilience strategies are not just about protecting infrastructure but also about safeguarding livelihoods, social systems, and vulnerable communities that often bear the brunt of natural disasters.

Economic and Social Value of Resilience Investments

Bredell highlighted global evidence showing that investments in resilience yield significant returns. According to the World Bank, every US$1 invested in disaster-resilient infrastructure in developing countries saves about US$4 in avoided economic losses. Similarly, the Global Commission on Adaptation reports that strengthening early warning systems can cut hazard-related damage by up to 30%.

“When we invest in anticipatory action and stronger social safety nets, communities recover faster and emerge stronger,” he said.

Alignment with Global Disaster Risk Reduction Agenda

The summit also aligns with the International Day for Disaster Risk Reduction, marked globally on 13 October, under the theme “Fund Resilience, Not Disasters.” The Western Cape government is using the event as a platform to drive a comprehensive disaster risk reduction agenda, which aims to strengthen institutional readiness, protect livelihoods, and safeguard vulnerable communities in the province.

Focus Areas of the Summit

The summit’s programme is structured around five key themes:

Climate risk and infrastructure resilience

Integrated disaster risk management and early warning systems

Community-based adaptation and social resilience

Governance, financing and institutional readiness

Data, innovation, and digital resilience tools

These areas are being explored through high-level panel discussions, technical workshops, and a marketplace of municipal innovations, where local governments are showcasing practical, tested solutions.

A Collaborative Approach

Graham Paulse, Head of the Department for Local Government, emphasized the Western Cape’s collaborative approach: “This summit is not just a conversation – it’s a commitment to action. We are here to identify implementable projects that will make our municipalities safer, smarter, and more responsive.”

From the private sector, Thabiso Rulashe, Head of Strategy and Investor Relations at Santam, reaffirmed the company’s role in building resilience: “As South Africa’s leading general insurer, we are committed to working alongside government and municipalities to close existing gaps, strengthen local capacity, and support practical initiatives such as our Partnership for Risk and Resilience programme, which has already reached more than 29 million people since 2012.”

Expected Outcomes

The summit is expected to conclude with a set of practical outputs, including case studies, policy recommendations, and investment pathways. These outcomes will inform future provincial and municipal planning, budgeting, and programme design, ensuring that resilience measures are mainstreamed into local governance.

Towards a Safer and More Resilient Province

The Disaster Resilience Summit represents a significant step forward for the Western Cape’s climate adaptation and disaster risk management efforts. By strengthening early warning systems, investing in resilient infrastructure, and fostering cross-sector partnerships, the province is positioning itself to better withstand climate shocks and protect its communities.

As Bredell noted, the challenge is clear: “We must build today for the risks of tomorrow – and in doing so, create communities that are not just able to survive disasters, but thrive beyond them.”