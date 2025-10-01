Maharashtra's Legal Pendency: A Deep Dive into 2023's Crime Statistics
Maharashtra faced a 92% pendency rate for IPC cases in 2023, with a conviction rate of 49.3%. Bihar had the highest pendency at 98.9%. Mizoram reported a 95.1% conviction rate, the highest in India. The NCRB data highlighted significant trial delays and various crime category statistics.
Maharashtra found itself grappling with a significant backlog in Indian Penal Code (IPC) cases, with a pendency rate exceeding 92% as revealed by the 2023 National Crime Records Bureau (NCRB) data.
The state's conviction rate lingered at 49.3%, trailing considerably behind Kerala's impressive 88.9% and Uttar Pradesh's 74.9%. Mizoram led the nation with a 95.1% conviction rate.
Of the over 24 million cases pending trial, only 182,636 were resolved. With Bihar reporting a pendency rate of 98.9%, the highest nationally, Maharashtra's struggle reflects a broader issue of judicial efficiency in India.
