Left Menu

Maharashtra's Legal Pendency: A Deep Dive into 2023's Crime Statistics

Maharashtra faced a 92% pendency rate for IPC cases in 2023, with a conviction rate of 49.3%. Bihar had the highest pendency at 98.9%. Mizoram reported a 95.1% conviction rate, the highest in India. The NCRB data highlighted significant trial delays and various crime category statistics.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 01-10-2025 21:05 IST | Created: 01-10-2025 21:05 IST
Maharashtra's Legal Pendency: A Deep Dive into 2023's Crime Statistics
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Maharashtra found itself grappling with a significant backlog in Indian Penal Code (IPC) cases, with a pendency rate exceeding 92% as revealed by the 2023 National Crime Records Bureau (NCRB) data.

The state's conviction rate lingered at 49.3%, trailing considerably behind Kerala's impressive 88.9% and Uttar Pradesh's 74.9%. Mizoram led the nation with a 95.1% conviction rate.

Of the over 24 million cases pending trial, only 182,636 were resolved. With Bihar reporting a pendency rate of 98.9%, the highest nationally, Maharashtra's struggle reflects a broader issue of judicial efficiency in India.

TRENDING

1
Tragic Mediation: Man Shot Dead in Ramgarh Village

Tragic Mediation: Man Shot Dead in Ramgarh Village

 India
2
London Court Sentences Ringleader and Accomplices in Child Sex Crimes to 174 Years

London Court Sentences Ringleader and Accomplices in Child Sex Crimes to 174...

 United Kingdom
3
European Stocks Surge as Healthcare Gains Amid U.S. and EU Economic Shifts

European Stocks Surge as Healthcare Gains Amid U.S. and EU Economic Shifts

 Global
4
Himachal Pradesh Ramps Up Emergency Response with New Fire Tenders

Himachal Pradesh Ramps Up Emergency Response with New Fire Tenders

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI integration proves crucial for digital supply chain transformation

Fintech alleviates financing barriers and spurs innovation for green development

Explainable AI bridges accuracy and accountability in combating deepfakes

WHO develops facility-based monitoring system to tackle rising burden of NCDs

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025