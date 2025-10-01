Left Menu

Call for Peace: Ending Hostilities in Lebanon

The U.N. Human Rights Chief has urged for efforts to permanently end hostilities in Lebanon amid ongoing Israeli air strikes. Over 100 civilians have died in the past 10 months, and many remain displaced. An independent investigation into civilian casualties is being called for by the commissioner.

Updated: 01-10-2025 21:19 IST | Created: 01-10-2025 21:19 IST
Call for Peace: Ending Hostilities in Lebanon
The United Nations' Human Rights Chief made a plea on Wednesday for renewed efforts to permanently cease hostilities in Lebanon as Israeli air strikes persist, despite a ceasefire agreement.

High Commissioner for Human Rights, Volker Turk, reported that 103 civilians have been killed in the past 10 months, citing continuous destruction from jet and drone strikes in residential areas and near U.N. peacekeepers in southern Lebanon.

Despite a U.S.-brokered ceasefire in November, Israel argues it is targeting Hezbollah positions in the south. A recent deadly strike on September 21 resulted in the deaths of five people, including children. The Israeli military stated they were targeting a Hezbollah member, but admitted to civilian casualties and called the incident regrettable. Meanwhile, calls grow for an independent investigation.

(With inputs from agencies.)

