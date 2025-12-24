Quadcopter Attacks Threaten Civilians in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa

In a disturbing escalation of violence, at least four children were injured on Wednesday in Pakistan's Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province when a quadcopter delivered an explosive payload over a residential area, official sources reported.

The attack happened in the Gondalabad area of Kurram district, where three boys and one girl were hurt. The injured children received prompt medical attention at a nearby health facility.

Regional officials indicate a worrying trend of increased quadcopter attacks by militant groups using improvised explosive devices. Local tribal elders have fervently condemned the attack, criticizing it as a violent assault on non-combatants devoid of religious or humanitarian justification. Security measures have been intensified in the area as investigations proceed.