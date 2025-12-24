Left Menu

Quadcopter Attacks Threaten Civilians in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa

At least four children were injured in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Pakistan, following a quadcopter attack. Militant groups are increasingly using quadcopters to drop explosives, with the latest incident highlighting growing insecurity in the region. Local leaders condemned the attack as a brutal act against civilians.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Peshawar | Updated: 24-12-2025 23:16 IST | Created: 24-12-2025 23:16 IST
  • Country:
  • Pakistan

In a disturbing escalation of violence, at least four children were injured on Wednesday in Pakistan's Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province when a quadcopter delivered an explosive payload over a residential area, official sources reported.

The attack happened in the Gondalabad area of Kurram district, where three boys and one girl were hurt. The injured children received prompt medical attention at a nearby health facility.

Regional officials indicate a worrying trend of increased quadcopter attacks by militant groups using improvised explosive devices. Local tribal elders have fervently condemned the attack, criticizing it as a violent assault on non-combatants devoid of religious or humanitarian justification. Security measures have been intensified in the area as investigations proceed.

