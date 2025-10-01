Left Menu

Historic Battle over Federal Reserve Governance: Lisa Cook's Legal Struggle

The Supreme Court has temporarily allowed Lisa Cook to remain a Federal Reserve governor amidst Trump's push to remove her. The court will hear further arguments in January regarding this unprecedented move. Cook, appointed by Biden, faces allegations of mortgage fraud but denies wrongdoing.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Washington DC | Updated: 01-10-2025 21:27 IST | Created: 01-10-2025 21:27 IST
The Supreme Court has made a notable decision, permitting Lisa Cook to stay on as a Federal Reserve governor, despite the Trump administration's campaign to remove her. The court plans to review arguments in January concerning this unusual effort to reshape the Fed board.

President Trump's endeavor marks the first time a sitting Fed governor might be ousted within the central bank's 112-year history. The administration's attempts have so far been thwarted by a judge ruling the firing illegal and an appeals court rejecting an emergency appeal.

Cook, appointed by President Biden, faces allegations of mortgage fraud, which Trump uses to question her integrity. However, Cook has refuted the claims and vows to perform her Fed duties, highlighting a significant power struggle over the Fed's independence.

