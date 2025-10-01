Empowering Tribal Communities: The Adi Sewa Parv Initiative

In a significant move to empower tribal communities across India, the government is set to convene special gram sabhas in one lakh tribal-dominated villages on Mahatma Gandhi's birth anniversary. This initiative is part of the Adi Sewa Parv, which is a cornerstone of the ongoing Adi Karmayogi Abhiyan aimed at grassroots leadership.

The Adi Sewa Parv, from September 17 to October 2, reflects a concerted effort to involve 11 crore citizens across 30 states. Launched by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Madhya Pradesh, the campaign will facilitate community-driven development through transect walks, group discussions, and a novel AI app, Adi Vaani, bridging communication gaps.

Union Tribal Affairs Minister Jual Oram called the adoption of the Tribal Village Vision 2030 a decisive step towards 'Viksit Bharat@2047'. This festival aims to institutionalize participatory governance and ensure last-mile service delivery, creating a robust framework for self-reliant and inclusive growth in tribal areas.

(With inputs from agencies.)