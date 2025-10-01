Left Menu

Empowering Tribal Communities: The Adi Sewa Parv Initiative

The government will hold special meetings in tribal villages on Mahatma Gandhi's birth anniversary to implement the Tribal Village Vision 2030. Part of the Adi Sewa Parv, it aims to empower tribal communities through grassroots leadership and an AI-enabled app, promoting participatory governance and developmental priorities.

  • Country:
  • India

In a significant move to empower tribal communities across India, the government is set to convene special gram sabhas in one lakh tribal-dominated villages on Mahatma Gandhi's birth anniversary. This initiative is part of the Adi Sewa Parv, which is a cornerstone of the ongoing Adi Karmayogi Abhiyan aimed at grassroots leadership.

The Adi Sewa Parv, from September 17 to October 2, reflects a concerted effort to involve 11 crore citizens across 30 states. Launched by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Madhya Pradesh, the campaign will facilitate community-driven development through transect walks, group discussions, and a novel AI app, Adi Vaani, bridging communication gaps.

Union Tribal Affairs Minister Jual Oram called the adoption of the Tribal Village Vision 2030 a decisive step towards 'Viksit Bharat@2047'. This festival aims to institutionalize participatory governance and ensure last-mile service delivery, creating a robust framework for self-reliant and inclusive growth in tribal areas.

