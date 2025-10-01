Tragic Mediation: Man Shot Dead in Ramgarh Village
In Ramgarh village, a 29-year-old named Shankar Charan was fatally shot while attempting to mediate a dispute between two groups. The altercation occurred after a religious ceremony, with a relative of the deceased, Shyamlal Charan, identified as the key suspect. Police have detained several individuals related to the incident.
A tragic incident unfolded in Ramgarh village, Kota district, as a 29-year-old man was shot dead while attempting to mediate a conflict between two rival groups.
The deceased, Shankar Charan, intervened to pacify the groups quarrelling post a religious ceremony when he was fired upon with a country-made pistol.
The suspected shooter, Shyamlal Charan, a relative of Shankar, along with other suspects, has been detained by police, revealing connections to past criminal activities such as attempted murder.
