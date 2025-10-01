Left Menu

Tragic Mediation: Man Shot Dead in Ramgarh Village

In Ramgarh village, a 29-year-old named Shankar Charan was fatally shot while attempting to mediate a dispute between two groups. The altercation occurred after a religious ceremony, with a relative of the deceased, Shyamlal Charan, identified as the key suspect. Police have detained several individuals related to the incident.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kota(Raj) | Updated: 01-10-2025 21:52 IST | Created: 01-10-2025 21:52 IST
Tragic Mediation: Man Shot Dead in Ramgarh Village
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

A tragic incident unfolded in Ramgarh village, Kota district, as a 29-year-old man was shot dead while attempting to mediate a conflict between two rival groups.

The deceased, Shankar Charan, intervened to pacify the groups quarrelling post a religious ceremony when he was fired upon with a country-made pistol.

The suspected shooter, Shyamlal Charan, a relative of Shankar, along with other suspects, has been detained by police, revealing connections to past criminal activities such as attempted murder.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Wembley Stadium Hosts Historic College Football Game in 2026

Wembley Stadium Hosts Historic College Football Game in 2026

 Global
2
Language Row: Abu Azmi's Marathi Controversy Sparks Outrage

Language Row: Abu Azmi's Marathi Controversy Sparks Outrage

 India
3
The Soybean Saga: Trump's Negotiation Spotlight

The Soybean Saga: Trump's Negotiation Spotlight

 United States
4
White House to Nominate New Bureau of Labor Statistics Leader

White House to Nominate New Bureau of Labor Statistics Leader

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Generative AI poses both risks and opportunities for student wellbeing

Women bear rising climate labor burdens without gaining decision-making power

AI models face real-world reality check in 6G network slicing

Standards and adoption gaps slowing AI’s full potential in poultry sector

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025