Kota Rural Police: Leading the Charge in Crime Reduction

In 2025, Rajasthan's Kota Rural Police excelled by achieving a 99.83% complaint disposal rate and reducing overall crime. Significant declines included a 23.53% drop in murders and 34.53% in kidnappings. They also combated drug trafficking and illegal liquor trade effectively, enhancing road safety efforts and tracing missing persons.

Updated: 02-01-2026 20:01 IST | Created: 02-01-2026 20:01 IST
Kota Rural Police: Leading the Charge in Crime Reduction
In an impressive showcase of efficiency, Rajasthan's Kota Rural Police reported almost perfect complaint disposal rates in 2025, logging an outstanding 99.83% efficiency. This positioned them as the top-performing unit across the state's law enforcement apparatus.

Superintendent of Police Sujit Shankar announced at a recent press conference that comprehensive measures led to an impressive reduction in criminal activities. Murders fell by 23.53%, and kidnappings dropped by 34.53%. The team also executed 'Operation Sudama,' successfully reuniting 150 missing persons with their families.

The police force made substantial inroads into the drug networks, registering 133 cases under the NDPS Act while seizing narcotics and demolishing illegal infrastructure. Breakthroughs in tackling the illicit liquor trade were also notable, with 547 arrests and over 43,000 liters of contraband seized, while road safety initiatives saw accidents drop by 13%.

