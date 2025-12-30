Om Birla's Vision: Transforming Kota-Bundi with New Infrastructure

Om Birla, Lok Sabha Speaker and Kota-Bundi MP, announced that the long-anticipated Kota-Bundi Greenfield Airport is set to become operational by 2027. This development promises to enhance regional connectivity and foster economic growth.

Birla elaborated that a pilot training institute will be established at the existing Kota airport. Authorities have begun discussions with aviation companies and expect to commence flight operations by 2027, with a positive response from industry stakeholders.

Aside from airport developments, plans include transforming Kota into a slum-free city by 2026 and establishing water and agro-based industries, leveraging resources from regional rivers. Additionally, Birla highlighted the historical translocation of Tigress PN-224 as a milestone in wildlife conservation.

(With inputs from agencies.)