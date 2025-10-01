Left Menu

Himachal Pradesh Ramps Up Emergency Response with New Fire Tenders

Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister announced the recruitment of 700 home guards to enhance emergency response. Fourteen new fire tenders were unveiled, costing Rs 6.70 crore. These will be distributed across several districts. An additional Rs 23 crore has been allocated for more fire tenders.

Himachal Pradesh Ramps Up Emergency Response with New Fire Tenders
Himachal Pradesh is set to bolster its emergency response capabilities with the recruitment of 700 home guards, Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu revealed on Wednesday. The announcement coincided with the flagging off of 14 new fire tenders at Choura Maidan.

These fire tenders, acquired at a cost of Rs 6.70 crore, are destined for multiple training centers across the state. They will not only serve densely populated areas but also extend their reach to remote regions, promoting a timely response to fire emergencies.

An additional Rs 23 crore has been earmarked for the purchase of more fire tenders. This strategic investment aims to further strengthen the fleet and improve safety across Himachal Pradesh.

(With inputs from agencies.)

