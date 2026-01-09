Court Overrules Kerala Devaswom Recruitment Process
The Kerala High Court has invalidated section 9 of the KDRB Act, preventing the Kerala Devaswom Recruitment Board from preparing candidate lists for Guruvayoor Devaswom appointments. A special committee will oversee a transparent recruitment process by the Guruvayoor Devaswom Managing Committee in line with section 19 of the 1978 Act.
- Country:
- India
The Kerala High Court has intervened in the recruitment process for various posts under the Guruvayoor Devaswom, ruling section 9 of the KDRB Act unconstitutional. The decision restricts the Kerala Devaswom Recruitment Board from preparing candidate lists.
The court's decision ensures the Managing Committee assumes control over appointments, invoking section 19 of the Guruvayoor Devaswom Act of 1978. An independent committee has been established to handle the recruitment, ensuring the process is conducted with transparency and fairness.
This verdict came after appeals from the Guruvayoor Devaswom Employees Union Congress, supporting the dismissal of section 9. The court confirmed the Managing Committee's statutory power in appointments, ordering the creation of a special supervisory panel led by Justice P N Ravindran (Retd.).
