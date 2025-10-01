Indian Navy Marks Historic Success at Multinational Submarine Rescue Drill

The Indian Navy’s Submarine Rescue Unit (East), operating from INS Nistar, has delivered a landmark performance at the XPR-25 (Pacific Reach) submarine rescue exercise, hosted by the Republic of Singapore Navy (RSN) from 15 to 25 September 2025. The exercise, one of the most prestigious and complex submarine rescue events globally, saw participation from over 40 nations and demonstrated the Indian Navy’s growing stature in the field of submarine rescue operations.

India’s DSRV Showcases Global Reach

For the first time, India’s Deep Submergence Rescue Vehicle (DSRV) Tiger X successfully executed submarine matings outside the Indian Ocean Region. In a major milestone on 23 September 2025, the Indian DSRV completed its first-ever foreign submarine mating with the Republic of Korea (ROK) Navy’s submarine Shin Dol-Seok (S-082) in the South China Sea.

This was followed by another milestone — a successful mating with the Republic of Singapore Navy’s RSS Invincible, further underlining the versatility and operational readiness of India’s DSRV system.

“These achievements demonstrate India’s ability to deploy submarine rescue capability across oceans, affirming its role as a dependable partner in global maritime safety,” naval officials said.

Multinational Training and Coordination

The XPR-25 exercise was conducted in two phases:

Shore Phase (15–20 Sept 2025): Professional exchanges and an international medical symposium were hosted, during which India presented its DSRV system philosophy and post-rescue medical preparedness , showcasing advanced protocols for treating rescued submariners.

Sea Phase (21–25 Sept 2025): Rescue operations took place in the South China Sea, with participating nations simulating distressed submarine (DISSUB) scenarios.

Three submarine rescue units embarked on their mother ships — MV Swift Rescue (Singapore), JS Chiyoda (Japan), and INS Nistar (India) — and operated alongside submarines from the ROK Navy, Japan Maritime Self-Defence Force (JMSDF), and RSN to test interoperability and response times.

India Leads in Landmark “Three-Asset Rescue”

The climax of the exercise came on 25 September 2025, when the RSN led the first-ever three-asset coordinated rescue drill (R3) in Pacific Reach history. With RSS Invincible simulating a distressed submarine, India’s Remotely Operated Vehicle (ROV) and DSRV Tiger X were deployed rapidly.

Within just one hour of the dive, India’s DSRV achieved a successful mating, significantly contributing to the coordinated multinational operation involving INS Nistar, MV Swift Rescue, and JS Chiyoda.

INS Nistar spearheaded the operations by localising and surveying the submarine datum and passing critical information to partner rescue ships, further demonstrating India’s ability to lead multinational rescue missions.

Reinforcing India’s Role in Global Submarine Safety

The success of XPR-25 represents a watershed moment in India’s submarine rescue journey. It highlighted not only the professionalism and precision of Indian naval personnel but also the global interoperability of India’s rescue systems.

By executing its first foreign submarine matings and participating in a multinational coordinated rescue drill, India has reinforced its position as a key player in ensuring submarine safety and cooperative security in international waters.

Looking Ahead

India’s participation in XPR-25 is expected to deepen collaboration with maritime partners across the Indo-Pacific and beyond. It further enhances the Navy’s ability to provide assistance to friendly foreign navies, thereby strengthening India’s role as a net security provider in the region.

As one naval spokesperson put it: