Kamal Gavai Stands Firm: Refuses RSS Event Amid Controversy

Kamal Gavai, mother of Chief Justice of India Bhushan Gavai, opts out of attending an RSS centenary event as chief guest due to controversy and slander. Despite invitations, she adheres to Ambedkarite ideology, highlighting past instances where her late husband, a former governor, engaged with opposing ideologies.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Amravati | Updated: 01-10-2025 21:58 IST | Created: 01-10-2025 21:58 IST
Kamal Gavai, mother of Chief Justice of India Bhushan Gavai, has decided not to attend an RSS centenary event scheduled for October 5. Her decision is in response to the controversy and slander directed towards her and her late husband following news of her involvement.

Gavai, aged 84, expressed in an open letter that while she holds good wishes for all, she has been subject to criticism and unfounded allegations. Her late husband, R S Gavai, former Governor of Bihar, was known for engaging with organizations of differing ideologies to promote Ambedkarite ideals.

Although Gavai stated that she could have presented her views on Ambedkarite ideology at the event, the ensuing controversy led her to withdraw as an act of self-preservation. She noted that her health is currently fragile and she's undergoing medical treatment.

(With inputs from agencies.)

