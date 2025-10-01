Kamal Gavai Stands Firm: Refuses RSS Event Amid Controversy

Kamal Gavai, mother of Chief Justice of India Bhushan Gavai, has decided not to attend an RSS centenary event scheduled for October 5. Her decision is in response to the controversy and slander directed towards her and her late husband following news of her involvement.

Gavai, aged 84, expressed in an open letter that while she holds good wishes for all, she has been subject to criticism and unfounded allegations. Her late husband, R S Gavai, former Governor of Bihar, was known for engaging with organizations of differing ideologies to promote Ambedkarite ideals.

Although Gavai stated that she could have presented her views on Ambedkarite ideology at the event, the ensuing controversy led her to withdraw as an act of self-preservation. She noted that her health is currently fragile and she's undergoing medical treatment.

