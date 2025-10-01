Tejasvi Surya Leads Parliamentary Panel for Jan Vishwas Bill

Tejasvi Surya, a leader from the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), has been appointed chairman of the parliamentary panel to examine the Jan Vishwas Bill. This was part of a broader reorganization undertaken by Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla, who reconstituted various parliamentary committees on Wednesday.

In a series of appointments, Baijayant Panda was tasked with leading the review of the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code Bill. Many key figures, including Congress leader Shashi Tharoor, have been reinstated as chairpersons of their respective department-related panels, signifying continuity in several parliamentary initiatives.

The decision to appoint Surya, a two-term Lok Sabha member from Bangalore South, underscores the BJP's confidence in his leadership. In a notable status quo, BJP leaders Nishikant Dubey and Bhartruhari Matab will continue their roles overseeing the committees on Communication and IT, and Finance, respectively. Meanwhile, DMK's Kanimozhi will preside over the committee on consumer affairs, food, and public distribution. However, the committee to evaluate the forthcoming Home Ministry Bills, including the Constitution (130th Amendment) Bill, is still pending formation.

