Shilpa Shetty and Raj Kundra Challenge Look Out Circular in High Court

Actor Shilpa Shetty and husband Raj Kundra are seeking a suspension of a Look Out Circular (LOC) issued against them, reaching out to the Bombay High Court to help facilitate their overseas travel plans. The couple is involved in a Rs 60 crore fraud and cheating case.

Their request was heard on Wednesday by a bench led by Chief Justice Shree Chandrashekhar and Justice Gautam Ankhad, who have instructed the relevant authorities to submit their reply affidavits regarding the matter. The LOC restricts them from leaving the country due to ongoing investigations.

Businessman Deepak Kothari has accused them of misusing his Rs 60 crore investment in their now-defunct firm, Best Deal TV Pvt Ltd, from 2015 to 2023. Kundra has cooperated with police questioning, while Shetty is yet to be summoned. The couple argues that travel restrictions infringe on their rights to carry out professional duties.

(With inputs from agencies.)