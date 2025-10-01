Left Menu

Shilpa Shetty and Raj Kundra Challenge Look Out Circular in High Court

Actors Shilpa Shetty and Raj Kundra have approached the Bombay High Court to suspend a Look Out Circular preventing their overseas travel. The Circular was issued amid a Rs 60 crore fraud case linked to their defunct company Best Deal TV Pvt Ltd. They cite business and professional rights in their appeal.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 01-10-2025 22:03 IST | Created: 01-10-2025 22:03 IST
Shilpa Shetty and Raj Kundra Challenge Look Out Circular in High Court
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Actor Shilpa Shetty and husband Raj Kundra are seeking a suspension of a Look Out Circular (LOC) issued against them, reaching out to the Bombay High Court to help facilitate their overseas travel plans. The couple is involved in a Rs 60 crore fraud and cheating case.

Their request was heard on Wednesday by a bench led by Chief Justice Shree Chandrashekhar and Justice Gautam Ankhad, who have instructed the relevant authorities to submit their reply affidavits regarding the matter. The LOC restricts them from leaving the country due to ongoing investigations.

Businessman Deepak Kothari has accused them of misusing his Rs 60 crore investment in their now-defunct firm, Best Deal TV Pvt Ltd, from 2015 to 2023. Kundra has cooperated with police questioning, while Shetty is yet to be summoned. The couple argues that travel restrictions infringe on their rights to carry out professional duties.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Wembley Stadium Hosts Historic College Football Game in 2026

Wembley Stadium Hosts Historic College Football Game in 2026

 Global
2
Language Row: Abu Azmi's Marathi Controversy Sparks Outrage

Language Row: Abu Azmi's Marathi Controversy Sparks Outrage

 India
3
The Soybean Saga: Trump's Negotiation Spotlight

The Soybean Saga: Trump's Negotiation Spotlight

 United States
4
White House to Nominate New Bureau of Labor Statistics Leader

White House to Nominate New Bureau of Labor Statistics Leader

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Generative AI poses both risks and opportunities for student wellbeing

Women bear rising climate labor burdens without gaining decision-making power

AI models face real-world reality check in 6G network slicing

Standards and adoption gaps slowing AI’s full potential in poultry sector

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025