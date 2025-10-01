Lt Gen Virendra Vats Takes Charge as New Director General of NCC

Lt Gen Virendra Vats has assumed charge as the Director General of the National Cadet Corps (NCC) on 1 October 2025, succeeding Lt Gen Gurbirpal Singh. His appointment comes at a pivotal moment for the organisation, as the NCC—the world’s largest uniformed youth body—embarks on a new chapter of expansion, innovation, and deeper national integration.

NCC at a Transformational Stage

The NCC, with its guiding motto of “Unity and Discipline”, has long been central to the nation’s youth development framework. With more than 20 lakh cadets spread across 28 States and 8 Union Territories, the organisation plays a critical role in shaping young Indians through character building, leadership training, civic engagement, and patriotism.

Under the government’s Viksit Bharat@2047 vision, the NCC is now broadening its mandate to include:

Digital literacy and global awareness to prepare cadets for the knowledge economy.

Skill development initiatives aligned with new-age careers.

Community engagement programmes on environmental conservation, disaster relief, and social responsibility.

Lt Gen Vats’ leadership is expected to give a fresh impetus to this transformative agenda.

A Soldier-Scholar with 37 Years of Service

Commissioned into the 19 KUMAON Regiment on 17 December 1988, Lt Gen Vats brings with him 37 years of distinguished service in the Indian Army. His career spans challenging assignments in Counter Insurgency and Counter Terrorism operations, with notable tenures in Arunachal Pradesh, the Kashmir Valley, and Army Headquarters.

He also has rich international experience, having commanded an Infantry Brigade under the United Nations mission in the Democratic Republic of Congo, contributing to global peacekeeping and multinational military cooperation.

Prior to taking charge of NCC, he served as the Commandant of the Defence Services Staff College, Wellington, one of the premier institutions for advanced military education.

Academic Excellence and Strategic Vision

An alumnus of some of India’s most prestigious defence institutions, Lt Gen Vats has trained at:

National Defence Academy (NDA), Khadakwasla

Indian Military Academy (IMA), Dehradun

College of Defence Management, Secunderabad

National Defence College, New Delhi

This diverse academic and professional background equips him with strategic foresight, operational expertise, and leadership acumen needed to guide the NCC in its expanding role.

Leading NCC into the Future

As Director General, Lt Gen Vats is expected to focus on:

Expanding cadet strength and accessibility to rural and underserved areas.

Modernising NCC training through technology adoption and simulation tools.

Building international linkages for cadet exchange programmes to nurture global citizenship.

Strengthening NCC’s contributions to nation-building initiatives such as Swachh Bharat, Digital India, and disaster response missions.

His vision will likely ensure that the NCC not only sustains its discipline-oriented ethos but also adapts to the evolving aspirations of India’s youth in the 21st century.

Symbol of Continuity and Change

Taking over from Lt Gen Gurbirpal Singh, Lt Gen Vats inherits a robust legacy while carrying the responsibility of steering NCC towards greater relevance in a rapidly changing world. His assumption of office underscores the Indian government’s commitment to empowering the nation’s youth, embedding values of service, unity, and resilience, and aligning NCC’s mission with India’s long-term developmental goals.